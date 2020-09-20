Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens rapid COVID-19 testing centre in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, has inaugurated a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 testing centre in Ras Al Khaimah that utilises laser technology to provide test results in three minutes.

The centre is located in Al Bayt Mitwahid hall and is staffed by more than 80 employees and volunteers, who are working throughout the week from 10am to 10pm. The facility, operated by Tamouh Healthcare Company, has an operational capacity of testing up to 4,000 people per day.

The opening of the centre was attended by Dr. Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director of Ras Al Khaimah Medical District; Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director-General of the Public Services Department; Ahmed Obaid Al Tuneiji, Director-General of the Department of Antiquities and Museums; Rashid Suwaidan Al Khatiri, Director-General of the Department of Protocols and Hospitality; and Abdullah Al Rashidi, Director of Projects at Ambition Healthcare Company.