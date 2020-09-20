UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahmed Bin Saud Al Qasimi Opens Rapid COVID-19 Testing Centre In Ras Al Khaimah

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi opens rapid COVID-19 testing centre in Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, has inaugurated a first-of-its-kind COVID-19 testing centre in Ras Al Khaimah that utilises laser technology to provide test results in three minutes.

The centre is located in Al Bayt Mitwahid hall and is staffed by more than 80 employees and volunteers, who are working throughout the week from 10am to 10pm. The facility, operated by Tamouh Healthcare Company, has an operational capacity of testing up to 4,000 people per day.

The opening of the centre was attended by Dr. Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director of Ras Al Khaimah Medical District; Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director-General of the Public Services Department; Ahmed Obaid Al Tuneiji, Director-General of the Department of Antiquities and Museums; Rashid Suwaidan Al Khatiri, Director-General of the Department of Protocols and Hospitality; and Abdullah Al Rashidi, Director of Projects at Ambition Healthcare Company.

Related Topics

Technology Company Rashid Saud From

Recent Stories

Cross-border peace leads to development and prospe ..

3 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate International Day of Peace

33 minutes ago

Emirates Development Bank Board of Directors holds ..

1 hour ago

SPSA’s Scientific Research Award opens nominatio ..

2 hours ago

DHA specialist shares tips on preventing depressio ..

3 hours ago

Flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.