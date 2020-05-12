UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 09:30 PM

Ahmed bin Sulayem contributes AED1 million to Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) UAE businessman Ahmed bin Sulayem has made a contribution of AED1 million to the Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 launched by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai.

Bin Sulayem’s generous personal contribution, which reflects his love for his nation, seeks to support efforts to mitigate the health, economic and social repercussions of the pandemic.

The rising number of contributions to assist the fight against COVID-19 reflects the UAE business community’s keenness to support humanitarian initiatives in the UAE.

It also is an expression of the country’s humanitarian ethos, which stems from the UAE leadership’s strong belief in the role played by philanthropic contributions in community development.

The Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 announced by the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, IACAD, aims to facilitate community contributions and donations towards combating the coronavirus outbreak.

The Fund seeks to forge collaboration with government entities, charity associations and members of society to help mitigate economic, social, and health challenges in the current period.

