UrduPoint.com

Ahmed Bin Tahnoun Attends UAE Armed Forces Excellence And Innovation Award

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Ahmed bin Tahnoun attends UAE Armed Forces Excellence and Innovation Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) The sixth Armed Forces Excellence and Innovation Award ceremony honoured a group of recruits from the Ministry of Defence and the National Service.


Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Force, attended the event, along with several senior officers and recruits from the Ministry of Defence.


In his speech at the event, Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support and Defence Industries at the Ministry of Defence and Chairman of the Award’s Executive Committee, stressed that the UAE’s leadership has always prioritised excellence and innovation.


“Our Armed Forces have always valued excellence and innovation as the key factors for improving the performance of our military leaders, units and personnel, which is why we launched the Armed Forces Excellence and Innovation Awards in 2017 to recognise and encourage this culture,” he said.


“Since the unification of our Armed Forces on 16th May, 1976, we have used excellence, quality, and innovation as the main measures of our performance, enabling our Armed Forces to grow, improve their combat skills and readiness, and train their national cadres,” he added.
He then extended his appreciation and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for supporting the award.


Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed honoured the winners of the award’s various categories.
At the end of the event, the award’s winners thanked the Ministry of Defence and the award’s executive committee.

Related Topics

UAE May 2017 Event From

Recent Stories

DC Haripur imposes section 144 around 200 meter ra ..

DC Haripur imposes section 144 around 200 meter radius of ABISE examination hall ..

7 minutes ago
 Simultaneously holding of general elections in int ..

Simultaneously holding of general elections in interest of country; Azam Nazeer

7 minutes ago
 PM directs utilizing all-out resources for people' ..

PM directs utilizing all-out resources for people's protection amid Biparjoy cyc ..

7 minutes ago
 DC visits coastal areas of Sujawal district to rev ..

DC visits coastal areas of Sujawal district to review Cyclone arrangements

7 minutes ago
 PAC directs MoFA to make financial system more tr ..

PAC directs MoFA to make financial system more transparent

4 minutes ago
 Awareness for blood donation urges

Awareness for blood donation urges

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.