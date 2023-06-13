Ahmed bin Tahnoun attends UAE Armed Forces Excellence and Innovation Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) The sixth Armed Forces Excellence and Innovation Award ceremony honoured a group of recruits from the Ministry of Defence and the National Service.



Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Force, attended the event, along with several senior officers and recruits from the Ministry of Defence.



In his speech at the event, Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support and Defence Industries at the Ministry of Defence and Chairman of the Award’s Executive Committee, stressed that the UAE’s leadership has always prioritised excellence and innovation.



“Our Armed Forces have always valued excellence and innovation as the key factors for improving the performance of our military leaders, units and personnel, which is why we launched the Armed Forces Excellence and Innovation Awards in 2017 to recognise and encourage this culture,” he said.



“Since the unification of our Armed Forces on 16th May, 1976, we have used excellence, quality, and innovation as the main measures of our performance, enabling our Armed Forces to grow, improve their combat skills and readiness, and train their national cadres,” he added.

He then extended his appreciation and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for supporting the award.



Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed honoured the winners of the award’s various categories.

At the end of the event, the award’s winners thanked the Ministry of Defence and the award’s executive committee.

