Ahmed Seddiqi family donates AED10 million to Al Jalila Foundation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) Al Jalila Foundation, a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives dedicated to transforming lives through medical innovation, today announced that the Ahmed Seddiqi family has donated AED10 million to advance local medical research focused on COVID-19 and other viral diseases affecting mankind.

While the world is still coming to terms with the global novel coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak, there has never been a greater need for life saving treatment and medical breakthroughs that could end the pandemic and save millions of lives. Since its inception in 2013, Al Jalila Foundation has invested over AED25 million to advance medical research in the UAE and now aims to extend its research portfolio to address the current COVID-19 global health crisis.

Abdul Hamied Ahmed Seddiqi, Vice Chairman, Seddiqi Holding, said, "The world is going through a very challenging time and we salute the healthcare workers on the frontlines working tirelessly to save lives. We have been working closely with Al Jalila Foundation over the years and we are honoured to support the organisation’s mission to advance medical research in the UAE. It is our national duty to safeguard the health and safety of our people and continue to uphold the values of philanthropy, compassion and service to humanity instilled by our forefathers."

Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said, "As the UAE looks toward the next 50 years, we are inspired by the great strides we are taking in medical innovation and the advancement of science and research. We are extremely grateful for this significant donation from the Ahmed Seddiqi family who, like us, believe that investing in medical research is critical to the longevity and sustainability of future generations. The world has changed significantly and as we go through this critical phase, we are depending on science to save lives. Now more than ever we are counting on scientists and doctors coming together to develop better diagnostic testing, treatments, and gain a better understanding of SARS-CoV-2 biology to combat the disease.

Since inception in 2013, Al Jalila Foundation has led opportunities to increase innovative and impactful medical research, investing AED25 million to award 95 research grants and eight international research fellowships to discover solutions for the region’s biggest health challenges: cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity and mental health. In line with the vision to position the UAE at the forefront of medical innovation, the Foundation has established the first independent multi-disciplinary biomedical research institute with an investment of AED200 million solely funded by philanthropic partners.

Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Chairperson of the board of Directors and Member of the Board of Trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, said: "This pandemic has united the world like never before. Now more than ever, scientists around the world continue to search for answers into the causes, prevention and treatment of diseases affecting mankind with the coronavirus taking centre stage. Our investment in medical research reaffirms our commitment to embed research and innovation in the fabric of the nation’s long-term healthcare strategy and to adapt to the changing landscape. Medical research has the potential to save lives and our efforts today will pave the way for a healthier world for future generations."

As a non-profit organisation Al Jalila Foundation relies on the support of its partners and donations are invested in healthcare programmes to transform patients’ lives. In February, Al Jalila Foundation launched ‘Bassmat Rashid Bin Saeed’ to lead the march for pioneering medical research to address the healthcare needs in the UAE. Dedicated to the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum the campaign honours his philanthropic spirit and aims to continue his legacy to improve humanity. Bassmat, the Arabic word for ‘fingerprint’, signifies the power donors have to leave a distinctive mark on the future of medicine through this unique fundraising campaign with the first-of-its-kind donor recognition wall.