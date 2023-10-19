Open Menu

AI can improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers today: Minister of Education and Research of Estonia

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2023) Building on the momentum of COP28, GITEX GLOBAL debuted GITEX Impact, the region's largest climate tech catalyst for sourcing clean energy solutions towards tackling global warming. The show brings together sustainability leaders to source and discuss green transition solutions and strategies, empowering climate tech companies and startups with the blueprint for amplifying the UN's 2030 sustainability agenda.
At a Leaders of Impact Summit titled "Industrial Evolution: Embracing Sustainability through Innovation" at GITEX Impact, panellists explored how to drive innovation, integrate sustainability, and finance greener approaches in the industrial sector. Discussing the increased interest in ESG reporting among large corporates, the panellists noted a 42% growth in the number of companies reporting to the CDP, the leading international system for disclosure on environmental topics, in 2022. This signifies a significant shift in thinking about sustainability at the highest levels of corporate leadership, they added.
The panel included Dexter Galvin, Chief Commercial and Partnerships Officer of UK-based CDP; Irina Gorbounova, Vice President, M&A and Head of Xcarb Innovation Fund, ArcelorMittal from the UK; Maya Makanjee, Non-Executive Director, Cell C in South Africa and Salman Abdulla, Executive Vice President, ESG & Sustainability at UAE-based Emirates Global Aluminium.
Estonia is at the forefront of EdTech innovation.

The number of EdTech startups has increased by 50% in the last five years, making it one of the most dynamic sectors of the Estonian economy, with an annual growth rate of 30-50%.
Kristina Kallas, Minister of Education and Research of Estonia, shared how AI is transforming education in a fireside chat at GITEX GLOBAL. She said that Generative AI has already rendered some conventional learning methods obsolete. For instance, there is no need to ask students to summarize text when ChatGPT can do it better.
The Minister observed that AI can make education more tailored and individualized, supporting each student's abilities and goals much better than conventional means. She said it can also improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers today, adding that AI can help children with learning difficulties and low language skills, as it is suited for communication and linguistic development.

The 43rd edition of GITEX GLOBAL is taking place from 16-20 October 2023. The blockbuster tech showpiece has reached its full capacity at the Dubai World Trade Centre as it is hosting more than 6,000 exhibitors from 180 countries. GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star comprise a combined 41 halls spanning 2.7 million sq. ft of exhibition space, a 40% growth year-on-year with 1,800 startups across both. The events converge the best minds and most visionary companies to scrutinise, challenge, define, and empower the digital agendas of the world.

