AI Code Hub reviews 24 AI open-source projects

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2020) Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, affirmed that the technological progress in the UAE is based on a set of pillars, which include supporting national talent, aligning national strategies with global trends, and providing an advanced digital infrastructure.

Al Olama said that providing open-source software to all developers, programmers, government and private agencies contributes to enhancing their ability to benefit from successful experiences and practices at the national and global levels, and accelerates the process of digital transformation and adopts advanced technology in all fields, thus enhancing the country's leadership and its position as a global destination for development and adoption of future technology.

The minister made his remarks on the occasion of the presentation of 24 AI open-source projects through the AI Code Hub initiative, a platform that provides access to open-source AI algorithms in an attempt to help speed up the UAE’s AI development efforts. By providing a central resource, the government hopes to help government and private organisations to both fast-track AI development and reduce costs.