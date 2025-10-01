Open Menu

AI Could Boost Austria’s GDP By 8% Over Next Ten Years: Study

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 02:30 AM

AI could boost Austria’s GDP by 8% over next ten years: Study

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) VIENNA, 1st October, 2025 (WAM) – A study by Economica, commissioned by microsoft in 2024, highlights AI’s enormous potential, saying it could increase Austria’s economic value creation by 18%.

Another analysis by the Implement Consulting Group, commissioned by Google, predicts that generative AI could boost Austria’s GDP by 8% over the next ten years.

The service sectors stand to gain the most from generative AI, though other industries, such as manufacturing, can also benefit significantly.

These developments are particularly relevant against the backdrop of an economic recession and a persistent skilled labor shortage.

