'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regional media

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) Google News Initiative (GNI) and FT Strategies, in collaboration with the UAE Media Council and Saudi Ministry of Media, concluded their “AI Design Sprint MENA” programme.

Held at the Innovation Hub at Google's office in Dubai internet City, the programme featured specialised workshops and discussions led by FT Strategies' experts, witnessing the participation of Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council, and leading media figures from the region.

This event has been designed to strengthen the capabilities of media and publishing institutions across the MENA region. It aims to accelerate the effective utilisation of AI tools among the region's media professionals, enabling them to explore the vast potential of artificial intelligence technology in enhancing their media operations.

Maitha Majed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Strategy and Media Policy of the UAE Media Council, commented, “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our partners the Saudi Ministry of Media, Google, and FT Strategies for this transformative programme, which brings together media experts from across the MENA region.”

She added that this event is aligned with the UAE Media Council's vision of fostering an innovative and forward-thinking media landscape, supporting capacity building, and enabling innovation within the region's news media ecosystem. It leverages FT's expertise in publishing and Google's pioneering AI capabilities.

"By taking part in this significant programme, we aim to empower media professionals with the essential skills, knowledge, and insights to not only pursue their aspirations with confidence but to excel in navigating the ever-evolving media landscape with clarity and purpose," Al Suwaidi noted.

Mazen Sabbagh, News and Publishing Partnerships Lead for MENA at Google, said that this collaborative effort marks a significant milestone. The programme helps publishers design and implement innovative AI solutions that drive business growth.

Sabrina Daryanani, Principal at FT Strategies, said, "FT Strategies and the Google News Initiative deliver digital transformation programmes to media organisations worldwide and these include exploring the use of technology to support innovation and sustainability in journalism. The AI Design Sprint programme is an opportunity to develop AI use cases, provide a clear process for assessing and creating AI solutions while also sharing ideas with other participants."

The programme featured specialised workshops attended by experts and specialists from key local and regional media organisations. The sessions focused on identifying opportunities, fostering innovation, and designing solutions. They also addressed the risks associated with AI and shared with the participants the knowledge and tools necessary to support their future AI strategies.

