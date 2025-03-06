AI, Digital Tools Transforming China's Elderly Care Industry
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 12:45 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) Digital technology is revolutionising elderly care in China, where the population aged 60 and above has reached 310 million and is expected to exceed 400 million by 2035.
According to China Economic Net, smart devices such as health-monitoring watches and voice assistants are enabling seniors to stay connected with their families while maintaining their health independently.
"Digital technologies are empowering the elderly care sector," said Xu Lianhong, a National People's Congress deputy and care facility director, noting innovations like automatic alert systems that reduce emergency response times.
The intelligent care robot industry is booming, with the market expected to exceed RMB 30 billion this year and potentially reach RMB 1 trillion by 2035. These robots assist with cleaning, mobility, and dining—critical needs for the 90 percent of Chinese seniors who prefer aging at home.
China recently led the development of the first international standard for elderly care robots through the International Electrotechnical Commission, influencing global practices in the field.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summi ..
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers
More Stories From Middle East
-
AI, digital tools transforming China's elderly care industry6 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day6 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Mississippi as storms sweep across US36 minutes ago
-
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Central Asian markets36 minutes ago
-
Korea’s consumer prices rise at 2% level for 2nd month in February2 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government's Ramadan evening at Qasr Al Hosn11 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers11 hours ago
-
UAE reaffirms policy principles on Palestinian cause at Extraordinary Arab Summit11 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler exchanges Ramadan greetings with Judicial Authority12 hours ago
-
Fujairah Ruler receives FNC delegation, Ramadan well-wishers12 hours ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers12 hours ago
-
RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet12 hours ago