AI, Digital Tools Transforming China's Elderly Care Industry

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 12:45 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) Digital technology is revolutionising elderly care in China, where the population aged 60 and above has reached 310 million and is expected to exceed 400 million by 2035.

According to China Economic Net, smart devices such as health-monitoring watches and voice assistants are enabling seniors to stay connected with their families while maintaining their health independently.

"Digital technologies are empowering the elderly care sector," said Xu Lianhong, a National People's Congress deputy and care facility director, noting innovations like automatic alert systems that reduce emergency response times.

The intelligent care robot industry is booming, with the market expected to exceed RMB 30 billion this year and potentially reach RMB 1 trillion by 2035. These robots assist with cleaning, mobility, and dining—critical needs for the 90 percent of Chinese seniors who prefer aging at home.

China recently led the development of the first international standard for elderly care robots through the International Electrotechnical Commission, influencing global practices in the field.

