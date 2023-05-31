UrduPoint.com

AI Industry Scale In Beijing Expected To Reach 300b Yuan By 2025

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 10:30 AM

AI industry scale in Beijing expected to reach 300b yuan by 2025

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2023) Beijing aims to build a core artificial intelligence (AI) industry with a scale reaching 300 billion Yuan ($42.37 billion) by 2025, with continued growth of more than 10 percent year-on-year, according to a plan issued by the Beijing municipal government on Tuesday.

According to Global Times, the new guideline, which adds to AI plans various Chinese provinces and government departments issued in recent months, signals the country's ongoing push to make breakthroughs in AI-related fields amid an intense global competition over AI chatbots.

According to the plan, titled "Beijing speeding up in building a globally influential source of AI innovation," the capital aims to make the scale of AI-radiated industry surpass 1 trillion yuan by 2025. It also will give birth to more start-ups, with about five to 10 unicorns being created by 2025.

The plan places a focus in substituting imports with homegrown products and making new technological breakthroughs.

By 2025, it is expected that the market share of self-developed basic hardware and software products such as AI chips and deep-learning frameworks will see a significant improvement, and computational chips should achieve self-sufficiency.

The government will actively guide enterprises specialising in developing large-scale AI models to use homegrown AI chips.

Also, there shall be breakthroughs in AI basic theories by 2025, with theoretical framework systems basically formed and artificial general intelligence taking shape.

There will be a complete technology stack on natural language, universal vision and multimodal interaction large models, and key algorithm technology should reach domestically leading and globally advanced levels, according to the plan.

The plan also listed supporting measures, such as promoting mechanism innovation, strengthening policy innovation and the scope of financial support as well as more coordinated efforts.

"Developing technology involving AI-generated content, as represented by ChatGPT, is of critical importance to China's development, not only in terms of global technological competition but also in contributing to new business models and the digital economy," Wang Peng, a research fellow at the Beijing academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Technology Business China Guide Beijing Market Government Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Auckland Islands, ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Auckland Islands, New Zealand

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE convers ..

UAE rejects mischaracterisation of US-UAE conversations regarding maritime secu ..

9 hours ago
 International energy organisations, officials off ..

International energy organisations, officials offer full support to UAE COP28 P ..

10 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to laun ..

Saif bin Zayed witnesses agreement signing to launch National Housing Platform & ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.