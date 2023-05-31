AI industry scale in Beijing expected to reach 300b yuan by 2025

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2023) Beijing aims to build a core artificial intelligence (AI) industry with a scale reaching 300 billion Yuan ($42.37 billion) by 2025, with continued growth of more than 10 percent year-on-year, according to a plan issued by the Beijing municipal government on Tuesday.

According to Global Times, the new guideline, which adds to AI plans various Chinese provinces and government departments issued in recent months, signals the country's ongoing push to make breakthroughs in AI-related fields amid an intense global competition over AI chatbots.

According to the plan, titled "Beijing speeding up in building a globally influential source of AI innovation," the capital aims to make the scale of AI-radiated industry surpass 1 trillion yuan by 2025. It also will give birth to more start-ups, with about five to 10 unicorns being created by 2025.

The plan places a focus in substituting imports with homegrown products and making new technological breakthroughs.

By 2025, it is expected that the market share of self-developed basic hardware and software products such as AI chips and deep-learning frameworks will see a significant improvement, and computational chips should achieve self-sufficiency.

The government will actively guide enterprises specialising in developing large-scale AI models to use homegrown AI chips.

Also, there shall be breakthroughs in AI basic theories by 2025, with theoretical framework systems basically formed and artificial general intelligence taking shape.

There will be a complete technology stack on natural language, universal vision and multimodal interaction large models, and key algorithm technology should reach domestically leading and globally advanced levels, according to the plan.

The plan also listed supporting measures, such as promoting mechanism innovation, strengthening policy innovation and the scope of financial support as well as more coordinated efforts.

"Developing technology involving AI-generated content, as represented by ChatGPT, is of critical importance to China's development, not only in terms of global technological competition but also in contributing to new business models and the digital economy," Wang Peng, a research fellow at the Beijing academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday.