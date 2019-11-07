UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AI, IoT And 4IR Technologies Provide A Multitude Of Opportunities For UAE

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

AI, IoT and 4IR technologies provide a multitude of opportunities for UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) Top level advisors to UAE government entities gathered for the inaugural World Security Forum in Abu Dhabi have highlighted trends and opportunities brought on by Artificial Intelligence, AI, internet of Things, IoT, and Industry 4.0.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt middle East, with UK’s Consilium as a Knowledge Partner, the World Security Forum concluded at the Abu Dhabi Global Market yesterday.

Speaking during a keynote on ‘Future Security Trends including Cyber, Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Systems’, Dr. Mohamed Hamad Hareb Al Kuwaiti, Executive Advisor for the UAE’s Supreme Council for National Security, stressed the opportunities presented by emerging technology far outweigh concerns presented by greater autonomy.

"There were many assumptions that the industrial revolution in the 1700s would take away from the labour market. While that was true in a lot of ways, it also created unforeseen opportunities," said Al Kuwaiti.

"Fast forward to today, where the 4th Industrial Revolution is creating greater global interconnectivity via the introduction of new technologies, robotics and AI, and we see the same concerns as before but with a multitude of corresponding opportunities."

Highlighting the potential impact of AI across various government sectors, Al Kuwaiti pinpointed how public sector entities can leverage AI solutions in areas including: cyber security, to detect and monitor malicious activity; behavioural analysis, to aid police by predicting crimes; monitoring economic growth through time lapse satellite imagery; predicting climate change; and improving doctors’ abilities to provide accurate diagnoses.

"The UAE is moving towards an AI-centric government; a vision being translated in initiatives which leverage technology – for example the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, a true world first," explained Al Kuwaiti. "AI is the electricity of Industry 4.0 and it is something that has to be embraced by governments."

Delivering a presentation session on ‘Security in the Age of Digital Media’, Sameera A Romaithi, Executive Advisor for the UAE’s Supreme Council for National Security, believes the advent of digital media has triggered an information revolution that is forcing governments and organisations to rethink strategies on managing information.

"There are around one million new social media users every day and the digital revolution has enhanced our ability for data manipulation," said Al Romaithi. "While it is a double-edged sword, there are many opportunities that can be leveraged."

Al Romaithi outlined several threats created and exacerbated by digital media, including the spread of misinformation, disinformation, propaganda, fake news and the emergence of deep fakes.

"Deep fakes are growing in sophistication; they are becoming available to more and more people to create a certain world view and these echo chambers become filled with deep fakes," said Al Romaithi, who also highlighted the need for regulators to react in a timely manner to counter misleading content and preserve the integrity of a digital media industry not bound to the same standards as traditional media.

"We need to get ahead of the game and be flexible in creating comprehensive content that builds effective counter narratives; we must design new threat assessment framework; create awareness about the challenges of digital media; and increase reason on algorithms and behaviour science to find the balance between regulations that enable innovation and growth," explained Al Romaithi.

Featuring perspectives from the GCC, Asia, Europe and the US, the World Security Forum agenda comprised a series of keynote speeches and panel discussions examining the regional security landscape; strategy impacts; digital security mapping to combat global technology dynamism, threats to global business and insurance; and means of leveraging intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for a safer world.

The two-day event’s authoritative public and private sector speaker line-up also included National Security Advisors, Secretaries of Defence and State, C-suite executives of major corporations, government ministers, specialists and business development directors from the security, insurance, shipping, finance, legal, cyber, space security and satellite industries.

Related Topics

Internet World Police Technology Electricity Business Europe Social Media UAE Abu Dhabi Frankfurt Same United Kingdom Middle East Market Media Event From Government Industry Top Asia Million Labour

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, Dubai Future Foundation join ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s C4IR employs technology for governance of ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of newly appoi ..

2 hours ago

World Government Summit, Expo 2020 Dubai will set ..

2 hours ago

Gargash meets with Singaporean Senior Minister of ..

2 hours ago

UNRWA Commissioner-General Karehubuhl Resigns Amid ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.