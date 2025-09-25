AI Must Not Decide Humanity’s Fate, UN Chief Warns
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 10:15 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) Artificial intelligence holds vast potential but poses grave risks if left unregulated, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the Security Council on Wednesday.
“AI is no longer a distant horizon – it is here, transforming daily life, the information space, and the global economy at breathtaking speed,” Guterres said at the Council’s high-level debate on the technology’s security implications for transforming warfare.
“The question is not whether AI will influence international peace and security, but how we will shape that influence.”
Used responsibly, the UN chief said, AI can help anticipate food insecurity, support de-mining operations, and identify outbreaks of violence before it spills out of control.
“But without guardrails, it can also be weaponised,” he cautioned, pointing to AI-enabled targeting in recent conflicts, cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, and deepfakes capable of fuelling polarisation or derailing diplomacy.
Guterres set out four priorities for governments: maintaining human control over the use of force, building coherent global regulatory frameworks, protecting information integrity, and closing what he called the “AI capacity gap between rich and poor nations".
The Secretary-General highlighted steps already underway, including the creation of an independent scientific panel on AI and a new global dialogue on AI governance – due to take place in New York on Thursday.
“Together, these initiatives aim to connect science, policy and practice; provide every country a seat at the table; and reduce fragmentation,” he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2025
India qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final after beating Bangladesh
Organic growers of Parsacha emerges brightly at the grand “Agricultural Exhibi ..
PPP wins three UC vice chairmen seats in districts East, Keamari, West
Darra Adam Khel disputes addressed in key meeting
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar meets delegation ..
Foreign policy success strengthening Pakistan’s global standing: Aqeel Malik
Infrastructure rehabilitation top priority after floods: Moeen Wattoo
Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak champions development in ..
Leaders of USA, Arab League, OIC member states call for immediate ceasefire, rec ..
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahs ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
AI must not decide humanity’s fate, UN chief warns3 minutes ago
-
Seoul, Washington discuss details of $350 billion investment plan18 minutes ago
-
Vietnam Airlines adjusts flights due to Typhoon Ragasa33 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Zulia in Venezuela48 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM launch joint initiative to support Ukraine’s recovery through educ ..7 hours ago
-
Khalifa University hosts summit on AI role in higher education10 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum shapes future of safe digital innovation10 hours ago
-
Dubai Technological and Digital Leaders Majlis discusses shaping future of AI, cybersecurity11 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Saudi embassy reception on 95th National Day11 hours ago
-
Future City Leaders Majlis showcases features of tomorrow’s cities11 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum explores emerging trends in human-centric urban planning11 hours ago
-
56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show opens in Sharjah11 hours ago