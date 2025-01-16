Open Menu

AI Pillar For Shaping Future Of Sustainable Energy: Participants At WFES

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2025 | 03:30 PM

AI pillar for shaping future of sustainable energy: Participants at WFES

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Officials participating in the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) underscored the critical role of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing energy sector efficiency and driving the transition towards sustainability. They emphasised that AI has become an indispensable tool for managing energy resources effectively.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, officials acknowledged that AI technologies significantly contribute to achieving global environmental and economic sustainability goals.

Jim Pagano, Chief Executive Officer of Terra-Gen, highlighted the significance of the Future Energy Summit as a premier platform for exchanging ideas and best practices with sustainability experts. He noted that the event attracts cutting-edge AI technologies crucial for advancing and developing the renewable energy industry.

Pagano reviewed the AI technologies Terra-Gen may leverage to meet energy demands through advanced solutions. He emphasised that AI can effectively predict weather patterns, leading to improved electricity grid management and more accurate energy demand forecasting.

Angshuman Bhattacharya, Head of AI Solutions at Sirius Digitech, asserted that AI plays a pivotal role in achieving sustainability objectives. He highlighted their focus on developing solutions that minimise waste and reduce energy costs, such as optimising procurement processes and accurately predicting energy needs, thereby supporting the growth of renewable energy projects.

Bhattacharya referenced the company's numerous AI-driven projects, particularly one focused on optimising the procurement process, enabling renewable energy companies to significantly reduce costs.

Edgard Aboukheir, Technical Service Manager at JinkoSolar, explained that AI has become an integral part of their operations. JinkoSolar leverages AI to enhance solar energy technologies and streamline daily operations, acknowledging that this technology significantly contributes to the development and efficiency of their projects.

Related Topics

Weather World Technology Electricity Company Abu Dhabi May Event Industry Best

Recent Stories

Al Qasimia University hosts international conferen ..

Al Qasimia University hosts international conference on teaching Arabic

5 minutes ago
 Air Link Communication Ltd. Launched Xiaomi TVs in ..

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work opens until Janua ..

Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work opens until January 24

20 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace welcomes Ga ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement

35 minutes ago
 Video surfaces after robbery attempt at Bollywood ..

Video surfaces after robbery attempt at Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan’s home

47 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance meets with IMF Article IV cons ..

Ministry of Finance meets with IMF Article IV consultation mission

50 minutes ago
PTI Chairman Gohar, KP CM Gandapur meet COAS Gen A ..

PTI Chairman Gohar, KP CM Gandapur meet COAS Gen Asim Munir

57 minutes ago

Mubadala’s ‘KELIX bio’ acquires ‘DiabTec’

1 hour ago
 Masdar to establish new headquarters at 'The Link' ..

Masdar to establish new headquarters at 'The Link' project

1 hour ago
 EAD launches 1st edition of Abu Dhabi Pearls Festi ..

EAD launches 1st edition of Abu Dhabi Pearls Festival

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group reviews preparations for IDEX, NAVDEX ..

ADNEC Group reviews preparations for IDEX, NAVDEX with UAE diplomatic representa ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC, AIQ successfully complete trial phase of ag ..

ADNOC, AIQ successfully complete trial phase of agentic AI solution

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East