AI-powered humanoid robots enhance governance in China’s Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) AI-powered humanoid robots are being integrated into grassroots governance in Shenzhen, South China’s Guangdong Province, assisting in patrols, public services, and administrative tasks, the Global Times reported.

A video released by Guangdong Radio and Television’s Chudian platform on Monday showcased a 1.38-metre humanoid robot in a grid-based community worker’s uniform patrolling the streets, while another served as a police officer.

Developed by Shenzhen EngineAI Robotics Technology Co., the latest PM01 model features optimised stability and natural walking motion.

During the Spring Festival, humanoid robots equipped with police gear accompanied officers on patrol, according to the Shenzhen government website.

In Futian district, 70 AI-powered “digital employees,” powered by DeepSeek’s large language models, have been deployed to streamline administrative tasks, achieving over 95% accuracy in document corrections and improving government efficiency, the Global Times reported.

Experts note that AI can alleviate manpower pressures while enhancing governance. As AI-powered automation advances, Shenzhen continues to lead in integrating smart technologies into daily administration.