AI Takes Centre Stage At China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 12:45 PM
HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) Artificial intelligence is the focus of this year’s Global Digital Trade Expo in China, which runs until 29th September. A dedicated AI pavilion showcases advanced computing, large AI models, robotics and more than 100 applications in health, education, culture, entertainment, transport and construction.
Rokid, an AR glasses company, drew strong interest with its new smart glasses, featuring instant translation, imaging and navigation, which sold over 40,000 units within five days of its launch in September.
Hangzhou CloudGlab Technology displayed robotic guide dogs, educational models for children and security-awareness units. MicroPort MedBot presented its Toumai SP Laparoscopic Surgical Robot, the first fully Chinese-developed system for thoracic and abdominal procedures, offering flexible arms and 3D imaging to reduce operating times and improve outcomes.
Other highlights included Unitree’s boxing robots, lunar surface simulation experiences with space suits and interactive robots, along with music shows and field services performed by smart robots.
