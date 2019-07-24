UrduPoint.com
AI Top Interest For Emirati Youth: Minister Of State For Artificial Intelligence

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:45 PM

AI top interest for Emirati youth: Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, AI, said that modern technology has been increasingly grabbing the attention of the Emirati youth, a key indicator to the importance of enhancing their skills and knowledge on the tools and applications of artificial intelligence to help them create their own future

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, AI, said that modern technology has been increasingly grabbing the attention of the Emirati youth, a key indicator to the importance of enhancing their skills and knowledge on the tools and applications of artificial intelligence to help them create their own future.

This came at the launch of the 2nd edition of the UAE AI Summer Camp on the July 22nd in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and Umm Al Qaiwain, which witnessed a wide participation of school students and university undergraduates from all over the country.

Al Olama added that the initiative reflects the objectives of the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 to be a leading country in AI by building a generation of talented young people capable of employing modern technology, and it supports the strategic directions of the UAE in employing AI to anticipate future challenges and develop an integrated development process in line with the constant changes in various sectors.

The UAE AI Summer Camp aims to establish a new generation of technology experts and enable them to take part in manufacturing the future, to strengthen the UAE economy by developing a business environment based on investment in AI and modern technology. It will help train more than 10,000 students in AI skills by the end of 2019.

The four-day event is organised by the UAE National Programme for Artificial Intelligence, in cooperation with AREA 2071, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, the eGovernment Authority in Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Qaiwain Smart Government Department.

