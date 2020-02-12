Ai Weiwei’s artwork on display in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) An art installation by Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei, titled 'Forever Bicycles', was officially launched today.

In a statement, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT, said that Ai Weiwei’s installation on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, is part of the 'For Abu Dhabi' initiative and in commemoration of the World Urban Forum.

Mohamed Al Khadar, DMT Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector, and General Coordinator of the World Urban Forum 10, stated, "Weiwei’s use of culture and innovation in his artwork mirrors that of For Abu Dhabi’s values and the theme of the World Urban Forum 10, making Forever Bicycles the most fitting piece of creativity to bring to Abu Dhabi at this time.

"

In the artwork, Weiwei employs the use of a common object and expands it to a creation of architectural proportions that offers an illusion of moving bicycles. 720 stainless steel bicycles make up the foundations of the art piece, which signifies the cultural relevance of the bicycle to the artist’s childhood in Beijing, where it was amongst the most common household objects owned in 1950s and 1960s China.

The installation comes as the first non-mural, and latest addition to the series of artworks the initiative has brought to Abu Dhabi in an ongoing effort to enhance Abu Dhabi’s urban environment.

The artwork has been loaned courtesy of Ai Weiwei Studio, Lisson Gallery and neugerriemschneider, and is available for all to visit.