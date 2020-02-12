UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ai Weiwei’s Artwork On Display In Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:30 PM

Ai Weiwei’s artwork on display in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) An art installation by Chinese contemporary artist Ai Weiwei, titled 'Forever Bicycles', was officially launched today.

In a statement, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT, said that Ai Weiwei’s installation on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, is part of the 'For Abu Dhabi' initiative and in commemoration of the World Urban Forum.

Mohamed Al Khadar, DMT Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Sector, and General Coordinator of the World Urban Forum 10, stated, "Weiwei’s use of culture and innovation in his artwork mirrors that of For Abu Dhabi’s values and the theme of the World Urban Forum 10, making Forever Bicycles the most fitting piece of creativity to bring to Abu Dhabi at this time.

"

In the artwork, Weiwei employs the use of a common object and expands it to a creation of architectural proportions that offers an illusion of moving bicycles. 720 stainless steel bicycles make up the foundations of the art piece, which signifies the cultural relevance of the bicycle to the artist’s childhood in Beijing, where it was amongst the most common household objects owned in 1950s and 1960s China.

The installation comes as the first non-mural, and latest addition to the series of artworks the initiative has brought to Abu Dhabi in an ongoing effort to enhance Abu Dhabi’s urban environment.

The artwork has been loaned courtesy of Ai Weiwei Studio, Lisson Gallery and neugerriemschneider, and is available for all to visit.

Related Topics

World China Abu Dhabi Visit Beijing All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi&#039;s Environment Agency to release 60 ..

2 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan to debut year 2020 with exciting d ..

32 minutes ago

Daren Sammy arrives in Pakistan to play PSL

57 minutes ago

UAE a bridge to promote Korean culture to Middle E ..

1 hour ago

Australian Prime Minister Says Indigenous Policy F ..

6 minutes ago

Govt will hold local body elections in on-going ye ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.