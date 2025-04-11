Open Menu

Aid Ban In Gaza Hinders Hospital Operations: WHO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Dr. Rik Peeperkorn, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in the occupied Palestinian territoryو has warned that the ongoing ban on humanitarian aid into Gaza is severely limiting the organisation's ability to continue supporting hospital operations across the Strip.

Speaking at a press briefing via video link in Geneva, Peeperkorn stated that WHO’s stocks of essential medicines, supplies and medical equipment are rapidly depleting, making it increasingly difficult to supply hospitals amid escalating violence.

He pointed out that WHO's central warehouse is experiencing critical shortages of antibiotics, intravenous fluids, blood units, insulin, hypertension medications, inhalers, catheters, heart failure and cancer medications, autoimmune disease treatments, blood transfusion supplies, and surgical tools for orthopaedic, craniofacial, vascular, and skin graft surgeries, as well as sutures and caesarean delivery kits.

Peeperkorn also highlighted the depletion of therapeutic milk, intravenous antibiotics for severe infections, orthopaedic consumables such as external fixators, painkillers, blood pressure medications, insulin, ambulance spare parts, and oxygen stations.

He stressed that WHO is prepared to deliver supplies into Gaza but warned that hospitals are facing critical conditions, further exacerbated by a decrease in the number of international emergency medical teams operating in Gaza — down from 97 to 68 — due to entry restrictions.

Related Topics

World Gaza Geneva Stocks Cancer From Blood

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

9 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

9 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

10 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

10 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

10 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

10 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East