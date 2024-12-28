Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) More than 10,000 migrants have died while attempting to reach Spain by the sea in 2024, according to a report released on Thursday by Spanish migration rights group Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders), Euronews reported.

9,757 deaths, the vast majority of the 10,457 reported by Caminando Fronters up until 15th December 2024, took place along the so-called Atlantic route, which is considered the world's most dangerous. The group reported 700 deaths amongst people attempting to reach Spain via Mediterranean routes.

The total number of deaths represents a 58% increase compared to the previous year, the report added.

Caminando Fronteras compiles its data based on accounts from migrant families and official statistics of those rescued. The report specified that 1,538 children and 421 women were among the deceased, with April and May identified as the year's deadliest months.