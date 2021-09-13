AIM 2022 to provide maximum support to startups and SMEs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) next edition will be held under the theme "Investments in Sustainable Innovation for a Thriving Future" on 29 - 31 March 2022.

Among its six multi-faceted pillars, AIM, a renowned and leading investment platform in Dubai, will provide a powerful platform for small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) and startups to maximise their potential, expand their network, and grow globally, as the event strives to support all economic sectors by opening numerous doors of opportunities including for Startups.

Globally, Startups play a vital role in strengthening new industries and coming up with innovative ideas; AIM’s Startup Pillar helps investors to nurture early-stage venture capital or seed funding to start a business. AIM 2022 will be a hybrid event that will feature Live Pitching sessions from the Startups exhibiting physically at the Dubai Exhibitions Centre at EXPO 2020 Dubai, or by exhibiting digitally via state-of-the-art virtual events platform.

Walid Farghal, Director-General of AIM, said, "In these challenging times, it's imperative to provide Startups and SMEs with the maximum support they need since they contribute so much to economic strength and development globally. The Annual Investment Meeting 2022 will serve as a vital tool for Startups to receive support from the global investment community as they network with key investors, learn about growth strategies, and promote their products, services, and ideas."

Startups contribute significantly to economic development and job creation globally. By 2030, the number of startups around the world is expected to increase and will create more than 600 million jobs.

AIM is supported by several Ministries and Government Departments, Special Economic Zones (SEZ), Smart City Solution Providers, Venture Capitalists, Angel Investors and several financial institutions to provide Startups with an abundance of opportunities.