UrduPoint.com

AIM 2022 To Provide Maximum Support To Startups And SMEs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:15 PM

AIM 2022 to provide maximum support to startups and SMEs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) next edition will be held under the theme "Investments in Sustainable Innovation for a Thriving Future" on 29 - 31 March 2022.

Among its six multi-faceted pillars, AIM, a renowned and leading investment platform in Dubai, will provide a powerful platform for small and mid-size enterprises (SMEs) and startups to maximise their potential, expand their network, and grow globally, as the event strives to support all economic sectors by opening numerous doors of opportunities including for Startups.

Globally, Startups play a vital role in strengthening new industries and coming up with innovative ideas; AIM’s Startup Pillar helps investors to nurture early-stage venture capital or seed funding to start a business. AIM 2022 will be a hybrid event that will feature Live Pitching sessions from the Startups exhibiting physically at the Dubai Exhibitions Centre at EXPO 2020 Dubai, or by exhibiting digitally via state-of-the-art virtual events platform.

Walid Farghal, Director-General of AIM, said, "In these challenging times, it's imperative to provide Startups and SMEs with the maximum support they need since they contribute so much to economic strength and development globally. The Annual Investment Meeting 2022 will serve as a vital tool for Startups to receive support from the global investment community as they network with key investors, learn about growth strategies, and promote their products, services, and ideas."

Startups contribute significantly to economic development and job creation globally. By 2030, the number of startups around the world is expected to increase and will create more than 600 million jobs.

AIM is supported by several Ministries and Government Departments, Special Economic Zones (SEZ), Smart City Solution Providers, Venture Capitalists, Angel Investors and several financial institutions to provide Startups with an abundance of opportunities.

Related Topics

World Business Dubai Job March 2020 Event All From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Trilateral military exercise Three Brothers 2021 b ..

Trilateral military exercise Three Brothers 2021 begins in Baku today

20 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 67 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 67 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

28 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja elected as PCB’s 36th Chairman

Ramiz Raja elected as PCB’s 36th Chairman

30 minutes ago
 Australia captain Paine to have neck surgery as As ..

Australia captain Paine to have neck surgery as Ashes loom

6 seconds ago
 JKNF lauds UN rapporteurs' assertions on Sehrai's ..

JKNF lauds UN rapporteurs' assertions on Sehrai's custodial killing in IIOJK

7 seconds ago
 Greenpeace: An 'insane' vision that took flight 50 ..

Greenpeace: An 'insane' vision that took flight 50 years ago

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.