AIM Congress 2025 concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) The 14th edition of AIM Congress concluded successfully at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), following three days of specialised discussions, strategic ministerial meetings, high-profile global forums, exhibitions, and networking sessions.

Held under the theme "Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalised Investment Landscape - Towards a New Balanced World Structure," the event served as a powerful platform for uniting global leaders, policymakers, and investors to address pressing economic challenges and explore sustainable, forward-looking solutions.

Supported by Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and the Ministry of Investment, this year's AIM Congress saw an exceptional turnout from heads of state, ministers, central bank governors, and mayors, alongside representatives from international organisations, financial institutions, and the private sector.

The event was attended by 15,831 distinguished participants from 181 countries, including 207 high-level government officials, among them 9 heads of state and 74 ministers.

A total of 1,385 speakers contributed to 431 panel discussions and 11 workshops, alongside the presence of 435 media representatives.

The event also featured 588 exhibitors and hosted 12,341 B2B, G2B and G2G meetings, emphasising its role as a major platform for networking and business opportunities.

The programme also featured 13 roundtable meetings and 34 side forums. Additionally, 47 MoUs were signed, reflecting the event's role as a catalyst for strategic global collaboration and investment partnerships.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and President of AIM Congress, praised the congress's outcomes, describing them as milestones in the platform's journey. He emphasised that the unprecedented participation of global leaders and decision-makers reflects the UAE's expanding role as a global hub for economic dialogue and investment.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi also highlighted that the congress's success coincides with the UAE's record-breaking achievements in foreign trade, a testament to the country's economic resilience and progressive trade policies. "AIM Congress is not only a platform for communication, but an effective tool for steering the course of global economic development toward a more sustainable and prosperous future.", he stated.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation, emphasised that achieving success in organising such a globally inclusive edition in Abu Dhabi reinforces the UAE's reputation as a pivotal meeting point for shaping the future of the global economy.

The high-level Ministerial Session on International Trade discussed the role of open trade policies and international trade agreements in shaping the future of open markets, regional cooperation, and sustainable economic integration.

Moderated by Soraya Gargash, Principal Researcher at the UAE Ministry of Economy, the panel engaged in a robust dialogue on how open trade policies and international trade agreements can drive prosperity, foster stability, and serve as a tool for innovation and inclusion.

H.E. Nougi Acosta Jaen, Minister of Finance of Costa Rica, emphasised collaboration over fragmentation. "Trade must be built on shared standards and regulatory harmonisation," he noted. He emphasised that real development stems from transparency, coordination, and mutual respect among nations.

Todd McClay, New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment, brought a human-centred perspective to trade policy. "Trade is about people—farmers, workers, small businesses," he said. He cited New Zealand's partnership with Mexico as a model of mutually beneficial trade, noting that trade agreements are not merely legal instruments, but bridges that "create value, culture, and connection."

Laura Gonzalez Hernandez, Minister of Economic Development for the State of Mexico, presented Mexico as a prime example of how strategic policy and diversified trade can drive innovation. "Mexico is not only a country of potential—we are a country of action," she said. By leveraging trade agreements and investing across sectors from agriculture to life sciences, Mexico is building an inclusive, opportunity-driven economy anchored in innovation and geographic connectivity.

Zaher Al Qatarneh, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Investment of Jordan, emphasised the transformative potential of investment and trade operations. "Investment is not just a financial mechanism; it's about job creation, economic diversification, and empowering youth and women."

Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), addressed the vulnerabilities in global supply chains and the urgency of diversification. "Predictability is the cornerstone of investor confidence," he stated. Mene stressed that Africa's trade future lies in intra-continental collaboration, regulatory harmonisation, and industrial development.

AIM Congress 2025 also unveiled the winners of its Startup Pitch Competition, featuring high-potential ventures from around the world across Seed and Series A categories. Participants competed for investments, sponsorships, and acceleration opportunities in a highly dynamic showcase of innovation and entrepreneurial excellence.

The top startups were recognised for their creativity, impact, and potential to scale.

Winner: Neurabody (South Korea) – William Choi.

1st Runner-Up: Viride GmbH (Germany) – Stefan Schmid.

2nd Runner-Up: SAVE ME (UAE) – Zaynab Elhaj.

3rd Runner-Up (shared): Sorise Tech (UAE) – Mohammad Farhan Kalim.

3rd Runner-Up (shared): Startup Chaupal India (India) – Sumit Srivastawa.

Winner: Coffee Cherry Beverage Co. LLC (Jordan) – Ramzi Marji.

1st Runner-Up: Zinit Tech (UAE) – Ilia Shkabara.

2nd Runner-Up: Carbelim middle East Environmental (UAE) – Franklin Francis.

3rd Runner-Up: Wedonet (Iraq) – Ranja Ali.

3rd Runner-Up (shared): Carbelim Middle East Environmental (UAE) – Franklin Francis.

Simultaneously, The AI Champion Awards at AIM Congress 2025 honoured top innovators advancing AI-driven solutions across diverse sectors-

1. AI in Finance - Alexander Ionov – Head of the Department of Artificial Intelligence Development, Bank Tochka (Russia).

2. AI in Project and Process Management - Fedorenko Mikhail - senior partner AI-Lazarus (Russia).

3. AI in Governance - Ilya Dushin - CEO Combox (UAE).

4. AI in Media&Entertainment - Anton Bogatushin – CEO AI BOG (Russia).

5. AI in E-Commerce - Vitaliy Klimov – CPO 24AI at Tochka Bank (Russia).

6. AI in Medicine - Andrey Povarenkin – CCO "AI Opinion" (UAE).

7. AI in Infrastructure - Abdulla Baghoum – Head of Technology Operations department, DU company (UAE).

8. ⁠AI in Commodities Trading - Mostafa Belkhayate – Springbox AI (UAE).