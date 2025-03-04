AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) The TradeTech Forum, hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF), will return for its second edition at AIM Congress, set to be held on 8th April 2025, alongside the ongoing AIM Congress.

With over 400 of the world's foremost trade leaders and experts attending the forum this year, TradeTech Forum aims to extend and expand the conversation on leveraging technology to transform global trade and investment.

This year's theme, "TradeTech Transition: Evaluating the Present, Envisioning the Future", will bring together innovators, policymakers and key global leaders into one forum.

The TradeTech Forum this year continues with an updated and far more comprehensive agenda, with plenary sessions involving key industry experts, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities to offer all attendees actionable insights.

Dr. Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said, "Technology can revolutionise global supply chains at every stage, creating opportunities to expand international trade. It enables less developed countries and small and medium-sized enterprises to participate more effectively and fairly in the global trading system, while enhancing security and transparency.

"The TradeTech Forum is a key platform to advancing these benefits, convening global trade leaders to explore leveraging technology to make supply chains smarter, more sustainable, and inclusive."

He added that as a nation at the forefront of technological innovation and global trade facilitation, this platform exemplifies the country's commitment to fostering collaboration and harnessing digital technologies to drive sustainable, inclusive growth in global trade.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, stated, "As a key node on international supply chains and a global magnet for talents, businesses, investments, Abu Dhabi continues to develop trade facilitation solutions, and employ advanced technologies and methods such as AI and Blochian to enable free and fair trade and exchange of goods, services, and innovations.

The TradeTech forum in Abu Dhabi provides a suitable platform to discuss ideas, challenges, and explore opportunities, devising innovative solutions that will shape the future of global trade."

The agenda for the forum packs many multi-disciplinary sessions, with the day starting off with the TradeTech Face-Off, an engaging breakfast debate featuring two contrasting visions on the future of TradeTech, where attendees will have to take a stance to what they believe the future of TradeTech holds.

This dialogue will expand to topics such as smart customs and how AI will revolutionise trade, a topic explored in depth in the latest TradeTech report "Artificial Intelligence for Efficiency, Sustainability and Inclusivity in TradeTech" just launched at the Annual Meeting at Davos.

Plenary panels will continue throughout the day, discussing key topics such as the outcomes of the 2025 TradeTech Report, the regulatory sandbox outcomes in trade finance, and the imperatives for investment in trade innovation. A series of interactive workshops have been designed to create engaging deep-dives into AI-driven transformations in supply chains, trade finance, and logistics.

In addition, the attendees can expect exclusive networking opportunities, with dedicated spaces for bilateral meetings, investor collaborations, and knowledge exchange.

