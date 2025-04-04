AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2025) The UAE is organising the 14th edition of the AIM Congress, set to be held under the theme "Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalised Investment Landscape - Towards a New Balanced World Structure”. The event will take place from 7th to 9th April at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Presidents of countries, more than 60 ministers and central-bank governors, 30 city mayors, 1,250 speakers, 16 global financial market representatives, and 600 exhibitors have confirmed their participation in AIM Congress 2025, which shows the congress's significance as a leading global investment platform and underscores the UAE's prominent position on the global investment map. As well as the country's business-friendly environment, making it a preferred destination for international investments that target growth, expansion and opportunity. Needless to say, the UAE is one of the world's leading investor nations.

AIM Congress attracts 20,000 participants from 180 countries worldwide to explore the latest trends and developments in the global investment landscape, address current and future challenges, consolidate global collaboration and work together to develop innovative solutions that will promote a balanced, sustainable global economy.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and President of AIM Congress, stated, “AIM Congress is a leading global platform that brings together decision-makers, business leaders, investors and government officials to discuss economic developments and explore new opportunities that drive sustainable economic growth. The congress also plays a crucial role in fostering strategic partnerships that reshape the future of trade and investment globally, in accordance with the rapid changes in the global economy.”

He emphasised the fact that the world is undergoing unprecedented economic transformation, which in turn necessitates enhanced international cooperation and the adoption of innovative strategies to address challenges and promote sustainable investment.

He called on all stakeholders to participate in the 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025, which presents a unique opportunity to showcase promising projects and engage with globally respected experts in shaping the future of the economy.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi also emphasised that hosting such major international events reaffirms the UAE's pivotal role as a global hub for investment and trade.

He noted that the UAE's continued success in foreign trade is the culmination of flexible and proactive economic policies that support the business environment and further the opening of the global market.

Additionally, he underscored the importance of innovation and technology in advancing the investment ecosystem, thereby affirming that the UAE is committed to developing a competitive investment environment driven by cutting-edge technology and sustainability while solidifying its position as a key regional and global driver of economic growth.

AIM Congress 2025 will feature a diverse range of events, including forums, panel discussions, workshops, high-level meetings, an exhibition, AIM Investment Awards, Startup Pitch Competition, AI World Championship, country investment destination, AIM Business Incubator and AIM Investment Fund.

The panel discussions and events fall under eight portfolios: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Startups and Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs.

The congress will cover diverse sectors, including intelligent agriculture, energy, infrastructure, finance and capital markets, ICT, manufacturing, medical tourism, biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceuticals, international trade, logistics and transportation, water technology, tourism and education.

