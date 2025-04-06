AIM Congress 2025 Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi Tomorrow With 1,250 Global Speakers
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2025) The 14th edition of the AIM Congress is set to begin tomorrow under the theme 'Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalised Investment Landscape – Towards a New Balanced World Structure.' The event will take place from 7th to 9th April at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi.
Presidents of countries, more than 60 ministers and central-bank governors, 30 city mayors, 1,250 speakers, 16 global financial market representatives, and 600 exhibitors have confirmed their participation in AIM Congress 2025, which shows the congress's significance as a leading global investment platform and underscores the UAE's prominent position on the global investment map.
AIM Congress attracts 20,000 participants from 180 countries worldwide to explore the latest trends and developments in the global investment landscape, address current and future challenges, consolidate global collaboration and work together to develop innovative solutions that will promote a balanced, sustainable global economy.
AIM Congress 2025 will feature a diverse range of events, including forums, panel discussions, workshops, high-level meetings, an exhibition, AIM Investment Awards, Startup Pitch Competition, AI World Championship, country investment destination, AIM business Incubator and AIM Investment Fund.
The panel discussions and events fall under eight portfolios: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Global Trade, Startups and Unicorns, Future Cities, Future Finance, Global Manufacturing, Digital Economy, and Entrepreneurs.
The congress will cover diverse sectors, including intelligent agriculture, energy, infrastructure, finance and capital markets, ICT, manufacturing, medical tourism, biotechnology, medical technology, pharmaceuticals, international trade, logistics and transportation, water technology, tourism and education.
