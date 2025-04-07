AIM Congress 2025 Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi With Global Participation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) The 14th edition of the AIM Congress began today in Abu Dhabi under the theme "Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalised Investment Landscape – Towards a New Balanced World Structure".
Running until 9th April at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the event welcomes more than 20,000 attendees from 180 countries.
The congress brings together heads of state, over 60 ministers and central bank governors, 30 city mayors, 1,250 speakers, 16 global financial market representatives, and 600 exhibitors. This reflects the congress's status as a premier global investment platform.
The event features more than 400 dialogue sessions, 13 high-level roundtable meetings, and 23 side events organised in cooperation with over 400 international and global partners.
Discussions will focus on emerging trends and developments in the global investment landscape, addressing current and future challenges, and unifying international efforts to develop effective solutions that support a balanced and sustainable global economy.
The wide international presence at the congress underscores the UAE's strategic role in the investment sector, its investor-friendly environment, and its position as a preferred global destination for investment and growth. It also reaffirms the UAE's standing as one of the world's largest investing countries.
Recent Stories
UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to providing humanitarian support to pe ..
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in D.I Khan
Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium
Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash
Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discuss latest regional development ..
UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage
DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation
UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..
Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm
More Stories From Middle East
-
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi with global participation4 minutes ago
-
Russian scientists develop world’s first dry spray printer to create various micro-sized objects19 minutes ago
-
France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters after Le Pen conviction34 minutes ago
-
UAE unwaveringly, continuously committed to providing humanitarian support to people of Afghanistan: ..34 minutes ago
-
Emirates joins Aviation Circularity Consortium49 minutes ago
-
Korean Government sets presidential election for June 31 hour ago
-
Three dead in Japan after medical helicopter crash2 hours ago
-
Vietnam's GDP expands by 6.93% in Q12 hours ago
-
Sharjah Charity International donates AED40.6 million as medical aids in 20242 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli Foreign Minister discuss latest regional developments11 hours ago
-
UAE ranks first globally in fibre-to-home coverage12 hours ago
-
DLD, VARA collaborate to link real estate registry with tokenisation13 hours ago