AIM Congress 2025 Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi With Global Participation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) The 14th edition of the AIM Congress began today in Abu Dhabi under the theme "Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalised Investment Landscape – Towards a New Balanced World Structure".

Running until 9th April at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the event welcomes more than 20,000 attendees from 180 countries.

The congress brings together heads of state, over 60 ministers and central bank governors, 30 city mayors, 1,250 speakers, 16 global financial market representatives, and 600 exhibitors. This reflects the congress's status as a premier global investment platform.

The event features more than 400 dialogue sessions, 13 high-level roundtable meetings, and 23 side events organised in cooperation with over 400 international and global partners.

Discussions will focus on emerging trends and developments in the global investment landscape, addressing current and future challenges, and unifying international efforts to develop effective solutions that support a balanced and sustainable global economy.

The wide international presence at the congress underscores the UAE's strategic role in the investment sector, its investor-friendly environment, and its position as a preferred global destination for investment and growth. It also reaffirms the UAE's standing as one of the world's largest investing countries.

