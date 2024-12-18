AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) AIM Congress 2025 has opened the registration for its 2025 Regional Pitch Competition, a platform designed to showcase the brightest and most innovative technology startups from around the world.

Applications for the regional competitions will close on 15th February 2025, while entries for the main AIM competition will remain open until 28th February 2025. The final pitch rounds will take place on 7th-8th April 2025, with an awards ceremony scheduled for 9th April 2025 during the AIM Congress.

The regional competitions focus on startups in the Seed and Series A stages, emphasising groundbreaking ideas with significant potential for scalability. Regional winners from eight key regions—Latin America, Africa, Europe, middle East, USA, China, ASEAN Countries, India —will advance to join the finalists of the Global Startup Showdown, competing for one last time at AIM Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

These innovators will have the chance to pitch their businesses to an esteemed panel of investors, industry leaders, and global decision-makers.

Winners of the Final Rounds will receive a guaranteed investment, ensuring the support they need to scale their startups. AIM Congress will be promoting a total of US$200,000 in investments across the event.

“This competition highlights our mission to connect startups with the resources, networks, and investment opportunities they need to succeed,” said Walid Farghal, Director-General of AIM Congress.

The 14th edition of the AIM Congress will see the participation of more than 25,000 prominent figures from 180 countries.