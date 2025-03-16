Open Menu

AIM Congress 2025 To Host Global Events Tackling Market Challenges, Investment Prospects

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2025) AIM Congress 2025 is set to welcome decision-makers, investors, and industry leaders from around the world from 7th to 9th April at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

The global investment platform will host forums and conferences that delve into pressing economic issues, explore investment opportunities, and encourage collaboration to promote sustainable growth.

The diverse lineup of events will cover a wide range of topics, including local production, trade technology, health equity, and regional investment prospects. Among the standout forums are the TradeTech Forum with the World Economic Forum, and dedicated investment forums for India, Japan, China, and Russia.

Regional focus forums will also address opportunities across Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Arab world.

AIM Congress works closely with prominent international organisations such as UNCTAD, IRENA, UNIDO, and the UN World Tourism Organisation, reflecting its growing influence as a platform that fosters dialogue, builds partnerships, and unlocks investment potential.

Held in collaboration with the World Economic Forum and supported by the UAE Ministry of Economy and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, the second edition of the TradeTech Forum will explore how cutting-edge technologies are reshaping global trade. Discussions will cover topics like the TradeTech Report 2025, AI in supply chains, and the evolving regulatory landscape in trade finance.

Coinciding with AIM Congress, the third edition of World Local Production Forum will take place under the theme "Advancing Local Production for Health Equity, Global Health Security, and Sustainable Development."

The event will bring together ministers, senior government officials, international organisation leaders, private sector representatives, regional and global financial institutions, and industry experts.

This high-level forum aims to foster idea exchange and develop innovative strategies to strengthen local production, ensuring equitable access to high-quality healthcare products while enhancing health security on national, regional, and global scales.

The Japan Investment Forum will celebrate the country’s leadership in advanced technology and sustainability, spotlighting sectors like AI, robotics, green energy, and biotechnology. It will offer a platform for investors to connect with Japanese businesses and explore partnerships that drive innovation and mutual growth.

AIM Congress 2025 aims to create a dynamic space for dialogue and collaboration, where ideas turn into partnerships and investments pave the way for a more sustainable and inclusive global economy. Through its diverse range of events, the Congress reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a key player in shaping the future of global investment.

