AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) AIM Congress 2025, one of the world’s leading investment and economic forums, will feature a special three-day conference on Artificial Intelligence from 7th to 9th April, bringing together global leaders, industry pioneers, and decision-makers. The AI World Championship 2025 will explore how AI is shaping industries, improving daily life, and opening new opportunities for businesses, governments, and communities.

The conference will open with a keynote by Ilya Churakov, CEO of AI World Championship, followed by sessions on how AI is reshaping finance, making transactions more secure and personal, and helping businesses manage risk.

Discussions will also cover the future of governance, with experts exploring how AI can support public services and policy-making. A key highlight will be a deep dive into the UAE’s AI Strategy 2031, showcasing the country’s vision to lead in AI-driven investments and technology.

The second day will focus on the AI people interact with every day, from entertainment and e-commerce to healthcare and logistics. Industry leaders will discuss how AI is influencing content creation, online shopping, and customer service, making digital experiences more tailored.

Other sessions will cover medical advancements, supply chain efficiency, and sustainable farming, showing how AI is improving essential industries and services.

The final day will look ahead, discussing AI-powered robotics, self-driving vehicles, and automation in industries like healthcare and manufacturing. Experts will also explore AI’s role in education, smart cities, and sustainability, alongside discussions on cybersecurity and protecting digital systems. The event will wrap up with a visionary talk on the future of AI, setting the stage for AI World Championship 2026.