AIM Congress to host roundtables addressing global investment trends, challenges

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) The 14th edition of AIM Congress, set to take place from 7th to 9th April 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, will feature high-level roundtable discussions tackling the most pressing global investment challenges.

AIM Congress 2025 held under the theme "Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalised Investment Landscape - Towards a New Balanced World Structure", these discussions aim to generate strategic recommendations that will reshape the global investment landscape.

Among the key roundtables are Ministerial Roundtable on Investment, Ministerial Roundtable on Investment in Tourism, Heads of Stock Exchange Markets' Roundtable, Heads of Central Banks' Roundtable, and Chambers' Talks.

In alignment with the UAE's Year of Community, the "Philanthropy as Legacy" roundtable will explore the integration of innovation and philanthropy to develop transformative solutions to societal challenges.

The session will examine how emerging technologies, data-driven strategies, and creative thinking can maximise the impact of philanthropy, enhance sustainable development, and drive systemic social change.

Discussions will focus on how artificial intelligence and data analytics empower philanthropic institutions to track real-time impact, optimise fund allocation, and predict social trends.

Additionally, the roundtable will highlight blockchain's role in increasing transparency in donations, ensuring funds reach intended beneficiaries through smart contracts and automated distribution. mobile applications and digital platforms will also be explored as tools to make charitable giving more accessible.

A key discussion point will be the growing trend of philanthropists investing in social enterprises and startups that drive meaningful social change. By supporting businesses that generate long-term solutions, philanthropic investments are fostering sustainability, rebuilding ecosystems, and strengthening economies and communities.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation and Chairman of the AIM Congress Organising Committee, stated, "At AIM Congress, we are committed to fostering impactful discussions that bring together global leaders, innovators, and investors to address the critical challenges shaping the future of the global economy.

The roundtable meetings offer a unique opportunity to explore new strategies that promote sustainable development and advance investment in emerging technologies and socially responsible initiatives."

Recognising the crucial role of women as leaders in business, innovation, culture, and philanthropy, AIM Congress will host the "Global Women's Leadership Roundtable: Global Women's Leadership in the Modern World".

This session will convene top female leaders from multinational corporations, emerging businesses, international organisations, cultural initiatives, and charitable institutions. Discussions will highlight the pivotal roles women play across various industries and share insights from successful leadership experiences.

Key topics to be explored include gender diversity as a driver of innovation, the impact of gender inclusion on organisational effectiveness, and strategies for nurturing female leadership through education and mentorship.

Additionally, the session will examine the influence of women leaders in reshaping global economic and social models, leveraging digitalisation to bridge leadership gaps, and advancing philanthropy and social impact initiatives. It will also address challenges and opportunities for women in leadership alongside actionable steps for fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment for future leaders.

AIM Congress will host the "Family Offices" roundtable, providing a platform to examine the latest investment trends, analyse key challenges, and develop forward-looking strategies for wealth management and value creation.

Participants will discuss investment opportunities in emerging and developing markets, evaluating the role of family offices in providing essential capital for economic expansion. Insights and recommendations from the session will be published in leading global media outlets to ensure broad industry engagement and impact.

