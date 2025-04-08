AIM Congress: UAE underscores longstanding commitment to investment-led growth & global partnerships

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, emphasised the UAE's long-standing commitment to investment-led growth and global partnerships.

The minister made the remarks in his opening keynote of the AIM Congress 2025, one of the world’s premier platforms for foreign direct investment and economic cooperation, which officially opened today in Abu Dhabi. The event sets the stage for global dialogue on sustainable investment, technological advancement, and inclusive economic development.

“Our approach is deeply embedded in our national policies. These are not just ambitions—they are realities already shaping communities across the world,” said Dr. Alzeyoudi.

“In 2023 alone, the UAE allocated $22.3 billion to international projects across developing markets, driving infrastructure development, renewable energy, education, and healthcare.”

He highlighted major UAE-led investments, including $4 billion in port expansions across Pakistan, Georgia, Angola, and Kazakhstan, as well as over $50 million invested globally in renewable energy projects such as floating solar farms and wind energy solutions. These efforts reflect the UAE’s comprehensive model of economic diplomacy—leveraging capital to build resilience, modernize industries, and foster global collaboration.

“This investment model is not just for the UAE; it is a blueprint for the world,” he added. “We envision a globalized investment landscape where economic growth, social development, and international stability go hand in hand.”

The opening session also witnessed a high-level address by Vahagn Garniki Khachaturyan, President of Armenia, who echoed the importance of strategic investments, focusing on the role of innovation, education, and cooperation in a rapidly transforming global economy.

“In Armenia, we see infrastructure as the foundation for growth, but we are equally committed to investing in creative technologies and education,” said President Khachaturyan. “We are preparing our youth for the future by building hubs for AI, robotics, and next-generation tech.”

The Armenian President underscored the urgent need to address global challenges such as poverty, inequality, and human rights, positioning responsible investment as a critical tool in tackling these issues. He called for simplified investment procedures, strengthened international cooperation, and the creation of open, stable ecosystems for investors.

“Armenia is stable, peaceful, and ready to play a constructive role in shaping the future of global investment,” he said. “Let us build a world where opportunity and progress are shared by all.”

The AIM Congress 2025 continues throughout the week, bringing together policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders from around the world to explore transformative investment strategies, sustainable development goals, and global partnerships for prosperity.

Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo, also addressed the event, highlighting the vast investment potential of his country and outlining a strategic vision for sustainable development and global collaboration.

President Sassou Nguesso stressed Congo’s commitment to becoming a central hub for transformation and international investment. “By 2050, we aim to transform the lives of 2 million inhabitants,” he stated, pointing to infrastructure modernization, clean energy initiatives, and agricultural development as the key pillars of progress.

He showcased Congo’s wealth of natural resources—gold, zinc, diamonds, petroleum, and gas—as vital economic drivers, positioning the country as a strategic trade gateway. "Congo is strategically located, serving as a principal point of entry and exit for goods," he noted.

In line with global sustainability goals, the President also announced major investments in hydroelectric and solar energy, aiming to ensure widespread access to clean and reliable power. He reiterated Congo’s readiness to support entrepreneurs and modernize public services to boost innovation.

Calling on the global investment community, President Sassou Nguesso remarked, “Investing in Congo is not just an opportunity; it is a win-win proposition for all. We are committed to making our country a destination of choice for long-term collaboration and shared prosperity.”

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary General of the League of Arab States, delivered a profound and forward-looking speech during AIM Congress 2025, underscoring the urgent need for unity, sustainable development, and strategic investment across the Arab world in the face of growing global challenges.

He drew parallels between current geopolitical tensions and the instability and he urged Arab nations to safeguard their national interests while strengthening regional cooperation.

Shifting focus to economic development, Aboul Gheit stressed the Arab region’s enormous potential, particularly its youthful population. “More than 60% of the Arab population is under the age of 30. This represents an extraordinary opportunity,” he said. He advocated for the empowerment of youth through investment, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Speaking during the Global Leaders’ Debate at the AIM Congress 2025, Judith Suminwa Tuluka, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, spotlighted the nation’s remarkable investment potential amidst ongoing challenges.

Addressing a global audience, Tuluka emphasised the strategic importance of the DRC’s mineral wealth, fertile land, and youthful population. She acknowledged the infrastructure and energy constraints facing the country, largely shaped by the legacy of conflict, but reframed them as key areas for impactful investment.

“Our diversity, our minerals, and our role in the climate conversation uniquely position us on the global stage,” she said.

“We are welcoming investment into these sectors and have enacted progressive policies to ensure that partnerships yield mutual benefits.”

The Prime Minister emphasised Congo’s substantial consumption potential and the promise of a dynamic workforce to drive long-term economic growth. She called on global investors to recognise the DRC not only as a resource-rich country but as a future hub of sustainable development and inclusive opportunity.

“Investing in the Democratic Republic of Congo means investing in a shared future,” she concluded.

Rustam Minnikhanov, Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, stressed the region's rapid growth, technological innovation, and resilience amidst global challenges.

Calling AIM Congress a key platform for global economic collaboration, Minnikhanov spotlighted Tatarstan’s strong infrastructure and commitment to fostering innovation, particularly through support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). He pointed to the region’s network of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), technoparks, industrial parks, and IT hubs as crucial engines of growth.

“Despite global uncertainties, Tatarstan has shown exceptional resilience,” he stated. “Fixed capital investment has grown by over 12%, and we’ve been recognized as the most attractive region for investors in the Russian Federation.”

The Rais also reaffirmed the role of the oil industry in Tatarstan’s economy, while highlighting emerging sectors such as the halal industry and digital transformation in public services. These advancements, he noted, are helping the region align with global investment and sustainability trends.

In his closing remarks, Minnikhanov noted the importance of international collaboration, particularly with the Islamic world. “Our partnerships with Muslim countries are strong and growing. With Kazan set to become the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World in 2026, we look forward to deepening these ties through innovation and shared prosperity.”

Sheikh Ebrahim bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the International Centre for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, delivered a compelling message on the importance of inclusive growth, financial empowerment, and youth development across emerging economies.

Addressing a packed audience, Sheikh Ebrahim emphasised the urgency of addressing key socioeconomic gaps, particularly in nations with large and growing youth populations. “In countries like ours, the challenge lies in transforming population growth into economic opportunity,” he said. “Bahrain’s success story centers on investments in education, healthcare, and workforce development—key pillars for empowering people and improving livelihoods.”

He drew attention to the significant barriers faced by micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), particularly regarding access to finance. Stressing the need for financial inclusion, he pointed out that marginalized groups—especially women and children—must be brought into the fold to ensure equitable and sustained development.

Looking ahead, Sheikh Ebrahim highlighted the growth potential of regions such as Southeast Asia, West Asia, and Africa, adding that by 2025, these regions will comprise a third of the global consumer market. “The opportunity is immense, and we must act now to invest in these communities and help them thrive,” he urged.

With decades of experience in collaboration with organizations such as UNIDO, he spotlighted the Bahrain Model for entrepreneurship and innovation, currently implemented in 57 countries. He noted the availability of financial resources—including over $1.6 trillion in the Waqf sector—as proof that poverty stems not from scarcity, but from misallocation.

“We have the models, the tools, and the capital,” Sheikh Ebrahim concluded. “What we need now is commitment, cooperation, and a shared vision to ensure a sustainable and inclusive future for all.”

Günther Oettinger, former Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg and former Vice President of the European Commission, delivered a thought-provoking address on the future of globalization, trade, and investment amid rising geopolitical instability.

Oettinger voiced Germany and Europe’s growing concern over escalating global tensions, including the increasing imposition of punitive tariffs and trade restrictions. “We are facing the risk of a global trade war,” he warned. “And that is a scenario where everyone loses. What the world needs now is de-escalation and a return to stable, rules-based globalization.”

Madame Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Executive Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at VinFast Auto Ltd, delivered a compelling address on Vietnam’s strategic response to global trade tensions and the nation’s long-term investment vision.

She highlighted how Vietnam and the broader Southeast Asian region are navigating an increasingly complex global investment landscape. With geopolitical disruptions and supply chain volatility continuing to reshape economic dynamics, she noted that Southeast Asia has emerged as a resilient and strategically vital region.

Hojamyrat Geldimyradov, Vice Prime Minister and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, delivered insightful remarks focussing on Europe's current dynamics—particularly Germany's changing assumptions regarding energy security, defense alliances, and trade dependencies. With recent adjustments to Germany’s constitutional fiscal rules and the emphasis on rapid digital and defense transformation, the dialogue noted the realignment of global priorities and partnerships.

The session concluded with a call for inclusive dialogue and forward-looking frameworks that support mutual growth and resilience in an increasingly interconnected world.

