AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) The organising committee of the AIM Congress has announced that the AIM Global Manufacturing Awards 2025 is now open for nominations.

Recognised as one of the most prestigious accolades in the global manufacturing landscape, these awards aim to celebrate outstanding achievements in sustainability, technological innovation, and social impact.

The awards ceremony will take place on 9th April 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The AIM Global Manufacturing Awards spotlight transformative advancements that are driving the future of manufacturing. This year’s theme, “Mapping the Future of Global Investment. Through this platform, manufacturing leaders, policymakers, and investors will connect to explore partnerships, showcase their achievements, and drive meaningful change in the global economy.

The awards encompass four categories. The Sustainable Manufacturing Excellence Award recognises companies leading in environmentally responsible practices, from minimising waste to maximising energy efficiency; while the Innovation in Advanced Manufacturing Technology Award celebrates entities that have adopted cutting-edge solutions like robotics, IoT, and AI to transform their production processes.

The third is the Excellence in Manufacturing Export and Global Reach Award highlights organisations that have successfully expanded their market footprint internationally, contributing to economic growth through export excellence and global partnerships. Lastly, the Outstanding Contribution by Government Agencies and Public Institutions Award honours public entities that have implemented policies, infrastructure projects, and collaborations that advance the manufacturing sector while emphasising inclusivity and societal well-being.

Participants in the AIM Global Manufacturing Awards will enjoy unparalleled exposure on AIM’s international stage, elevating their brand among top global innovators and industry leaders.

Finalists and winners will have access to networking opportunities, enabling direct interactions with senior executives, policymakers, and investors at AIM Congress sessions and roundtables. These connections open doors to strategic partnerships and collaborations that can accelerate growth and innovation.

Each entry will be evaluated based on five key criteria: innovation and technological leadership, sustainability and impact, global reach, practicality, and visionary leadership. The scoring framework ensures a rigorous and transparent selection process that highlights the most transformative contributions to the manufacturing industry.

Eligible applicants include manufacturing companies of all sizes, startups, SMEs, technology providers, and government agencies.

i

Entities operating in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), additive manufacturing, smart infrastructure, renewable energy, biotechnology, pharmaceutical manufacturing, advanced materials, industrial automation, and internet of Things (IoT) are encouraged to apply.

The year’s awards include an initial review of submissions, with finalists to be notified by 7th March 2025. The winners will be announced during the AIM Congress on 9th April 2025, in a dedicated ceremony at ADNEC’s Global Manufacturing Room.

