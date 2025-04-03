Open Menu

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Introduces New Non-stop Flights To Almaty

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announced the addition of a new non-stop route to Almaty in Kazakhstan from Zayed International Airport. Starting 3rd June 2025, the new service will operate three times a week.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “We are glad to launch our new service to Almaty, further expanding our international reach from Zayed International Airport. This new route reflects our commitment to offering passengers affordable and reliable travel options while enhancing connectivity from the UAE’s capital with key international markets.

He added, “As we aim to contribute to the city’s growth as a leading hub for tourism and business, we remain focused on meeting the growing demand for low-cost travel, offering our passengers even greater choice and convenience.”

With the addition of Almaty, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi now connects 30 destinations directly from Zayed International Airport, offering travellers a broad range of options for both regional and international travel.

Almaty, known for its breathtaking natural landscapes, bustling markets, and rich cultural heritage, is an ideal destination for both leisure and business travellers.

