Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches direct flight to Yerevan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the introduction of a new service to Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on 13th July, 2021, the new route will become the airline’s 12th destination from Abu Dhabi.

Around three hours flight time from the UAE, Armenia’s diverse landscape comprises mountains, forests, lakes and waterfalls. The ancient city of Yerevan is the country’s capital and one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, offering a wide array of museums, parks, restaurants and sightseeing opportunities.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Yerevan by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.