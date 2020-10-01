Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches flights to Chattogram, Bangladesh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Bangladesh’s port city of Chattogram with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on 11th October, 2020.

The twice a week service offers greater connectivity and value-for-money options making it easier and more convenient for customers to travel between the two countries, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

Chattogram joins Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s growing network in Bangladesh with current flights connecting Abu Dhabi with Dhaka. The new service represents the seventh route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport on 14th July, 2020.

Since the outbreak, Air Arabia said that its customer journey has been upgraded to include all safety measures that are in line with the highest international measures.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish the capital’s first low-cost carrier that follows the business model of Air Arabia and complements the services of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi thereby catering to the growing low-cost travel market segment in the region.