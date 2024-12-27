Open Menu

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Launches Inaugural Flights To Yekaterinburg In Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 11:01 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi today operated its latest route to Yekaterinburg, Russia, marking a significant expansion in its growing network.

The new non-stop service connects Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi to Koltsovo International Airport in Yekaterinburg.

The route is set to operate twice a week, offering passengers convenient and affordable travel options.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, “We are delighted to add Yekaterinburg to our expanding route network. This milestone demonstrates our commitment to connecting Abu Dhabi with strategic international destinations, offering passengers affordable, value-driven travel options. Yekaterinburg is a vibrant city with a rich cultural heritage, and we look forward to supporting both leisure and business travel between the UAE and Russia.”

