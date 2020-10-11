Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Nepal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the introduction of a new service to Nepal’s capital city Kathmandu with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on 17th October.

According to Air Arabia, the new service represents the eighth route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport on 14th July, 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Kathmandu by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish the capital’s first low-cost carrier that follows the business model of Air Arabia and complements the services of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi thereby catering to the growing low-cost travel market segment in the region.