UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Launches New Flights To Nepal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new flights to Nepal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the introduction of a new service to Nepal’s capital city Kathmandu with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on 17th October.

According to Air Arabia, the new service represents the eighth route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport on 14th July, 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Kathmandu by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish the capital’s first low-cost carrier that follows the business model of Air Arabia and complements the services of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi thereby catering to the growing low-cost travel market segment in the region.

Related Topics

Business Abu Dhabi Kathmandu Nepal July October 2020 Market From Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Russia reports more than 13,000 new coronavirus ca ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 1,311 reco ..

46 minutes ago

ADFD-Funded renewable energy project in Maldives r ..

1 hour ago

DAMAC Properties awards main contract for Zada pro ..

3 hours ago

SHUAA launches US$200 million &#039;Financing Oppo ..

4 hours ago

ADQ launches &#039;Q Market Makers&#039; to enhanc ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.