Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to the capital of Sudan, Khartoum with direct flights from Abu Dhabi commencing on October 7th, 2020.

"The new service represents the sixth route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of service from Abu Dhabi International Airport on July 14th, 2020", the airline said in a statement.

"Since COVID-19 outbreak, Air Arabia’s customer journey has been upgraded to include all safety measures that are in line with the highest international measures.

Air Arabia’s entire fleet is also fitted with HEPA cabin air filters which helps to provide a safer and healthier environment while traveling. Customers are always requested to comply with the conditions and requirements of the countries of departure and destination," the statement added.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish the capital’s first low-cost carrier that follows the business model of Air Arabia and complements the services of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi thereby catering to the growing low-cost travel market segment in the region.