Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Tashkent

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Tashkent, capital city of Uzbekistan, with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on 24th June, 2021.

The new service represents the 10th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport on 14th July, 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Tashkent by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.