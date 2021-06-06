UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Launches New Service To Sarajevo

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Sarajevo

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the introduction of a new service to Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on 12th July, 2021.

Abu Dhabi has evolved as a strong hub that connects passengers from the capital to other destinations by offering highly competitive prices, through the launch of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between Air Arabia and Etihad Airways.

The new service represents the 11th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in Q3, 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Sarajevo by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Sarajevo Bosnia And Herzegovina Hub July 2020 From Airport

Recent Stories

Mushtaq Ghani expresses grief over loss of preciou ..

2 minutes ago

Polio eradication drive begins in AJK's 2 major di ..

2 minutes ago

No instructions to conduct exams from class 1-8; E ..

2 minutes ago

Missing Persons Commission disposes of 5,722 cases ..

2 minutes ago

Switzerland Tells UEFA, FIFA Not to Retaliate Agai ..

2 minutes ago

DC reviews Khidmat Aapki Dehleez Par programme

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.