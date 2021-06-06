Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Sarajevo

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the introduction of a new service to Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on 12th July, 2021.

Abu Dhabi has evolved as a strong hub that connects passengers from the capital to other destinations by offering highly competitive prices, through the launch of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between Air Arabia and Etihad Airways.

The new service represents the 11th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in Q3, 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Sarajevo by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.