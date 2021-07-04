UrduPoint.com
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Launches New Service To Baku

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 02:45 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Baku

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2021) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has expanded its international route network with a new service to Baku, Azerbaijan, with flights starting July 15th, 2021.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Baku by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Air Arabia’s customer journey has been upgraded to include all safety protocols in line with the highest international measures. Air Arabia’s entire fleet is fitted with HEPA cabin air filters, which help to provide a safer environment for passengers.

