Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Launches New Service To Kabul And Dhaka

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 07:15 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Kabul and Dhaka

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the introduction of two new destinations - Kabul in Afghanistan and Dhaka in Bangladesh with direct flights from Abu Dhabi commencing on August 7, 2020.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish the capital’s first low-cost carrier that follows the business model of Air Arabia and complements the services of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi thereby catering to the growing low-cost travel market segment in the region.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi started its operations in July 2020 with flights to Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

More Stories From Middle East

