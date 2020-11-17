UrduPoint.com
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Starts Muscat Flights

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:15 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi starts Muscat flights

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, has announced the inauguration of its first flight between Abu Dhabi and Muscat.

According to the company, the twice a week service offers greater connectivity and value-for-money options making it easier and more convenient for customers to travel between the two countries.

Customers can book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Muscat by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

More Stories From Middle East

