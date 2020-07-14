UrduPoint.com
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Takes To The Skies With Inaugural Flight To Egypt

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi today marked the inauguration of its operations with its first flight to Alexandria in Egypt. A second Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flight will operate from the UAE’s capital to the Nile city of Sohag on 15th July.

The launch ceremony was attended by senior leadership teams of Etihad Aviation Group, Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Air Arabia, Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi among other guests.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "We are proud to launch Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operations today with the first flight to Alexandria. This joint venture between Etihad and Air Arabia will offer the nation’s citizens and residents a great new option for air travel from the UAE’s vibrant capital city."

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, "We are delighted for the launch of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s first flight and we thank all partners who supported us in achieving today’s milestone. We look forward to expanding Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s destination network as more airports open up while providing our customers with a new value-for-money option to travel from and into the capital.

"

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has started its operations with two Airbus A320 aircraft based at Abu Dhabi International Airport, offering the same value-for-money product and services provided by Sharjah-based Air Arabia.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Egypt by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish an independent joint venture company that will operate as a low-cost passenger airline with Abu Dhabi International Airport as its hub. The capital’s first low-cost carrier follows the business model of Air Arabia and complements the services of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi thereby catering to the growing low-cost travel market segment in the region.

