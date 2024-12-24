Open Menu

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi To Resume Beirut Flights On January 9

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to resume Beirut flights on January 9

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the resumption of its direct flights from Abu Dhabi to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, starting 9th January 2025.

The airline will operate four direct weekly flights between Zayed International Airport and Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

Flights will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, offering passengers greater flexibility and convenience.

Related Topics

Abu Dhabi Beirut January From Airport

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to resume Beirut flights on J ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to resume Beirut flights on January 9

4 minutes ago
 Emarat, Lootah Biofuels sign MoU to enhance cooper ..

Emarat, Lootah Biofuels sign MoU to enhance cooperation in renewable energy

4 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed forms interim steering committ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms interim steering committee to oversee transfer of comm ..

4 minutes ago
 99% of pavilions booked for Abu Dhabi Internationa ..

99% of pavilions booked for Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025

19 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi records 4.8 million hotel visitors r ..

DCT Abu Dhabi records 4.8 million hotel visitors received in 2024

34 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches 2024 Transpor ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches 2024 Transport Impact Studies Guidelines

49 minutes ago
Ministry of Economy details new pricing policy for ..

Ministry of Economy details new pricing policy for 9 categories of essential con ..

49 minutes ago
 PPP Balochistan to commemorate martyrdom anniversa ..

PPP Balochistan to commemorate martyrdom anniversary of BB Shaheed

1 hour ago
 PPP chief pays tribute to Quaid on his birth anniv ..

PPP chief pays tribute to Quaid on his birth anniversary

1 hour ago
 Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzaib khan Awan congratu ..

Sargodha Commissioner Jahanzaib khan Awan congratulates Christmas

1 hour ago
 Four killed, one injured in road accident in AJK

Four killed, one injured in road accident in AJK

1 hour ago
 Commissioner visits Korangi, Malir areas to assess ..

Commissioner visits Korangi, Malir areas to assess people's issues

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East