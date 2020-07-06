Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to start operation on July 14 with flights to Egypt

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced that will start direct flights connecting Abu Dhabi with Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt. The inaugural flight will take off from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria on 14th July followed by flights to Sohag the next day.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will start its operations with two Airbus A320 aircraft based in Abu Dhabi International Airport offering the same value-added product and services provided by Air Arabia across its hubs. The customer journey has also been upgraded adhering to all local and international guidelines set in place to ensure safety protocols and health measures are always met.

Commenting on the announcement, Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "In these extraordinary times, it gives us great pride to launch Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier. This joint venture between Etihad and Air Arabia will offer greater convenience and direct access to the UAE’s thriving capital for new markets worldwide, beginning with two key Egyptian routes, and expanding in time.

"Abu Dhabi has earned itself an exceptional reputation for business and leisure travel alike, and we look forward to seeing the emirate continue to prosper as the current global situation improves and markets begin to reopen.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of the first flight of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi. While the global aviation sector continues to witness unprecedented challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic, this step is a testament to the strength of the UAE aviation sector and our commitment to its long-term prospects."

He continued, "Egypt is a key travel market and the launch of the first flights reflects our focus on supporting commercial and trade ties between both nations while providing our customers with a new value-for-money option to travel between both countries."

Flights to Alexandria’s Borg Al Arab International Airport will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, meanwhile, flights to Sohag International Airport will depart Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) every Wednesday.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish an independent joint venture company that will operate as a low-cost passenger airline with Abu Dhabi International Airport as its hub. The capital’s first low-cost carrier follows the business model of Air Arabia and complements the services of Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi thereby catering to the growing low-cost travel market segment in the region.