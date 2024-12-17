Air Arabia Adds Sochi To Its Growing Network In Russia
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) Air Arabia has announced the launch of its new route between Sharjah and Sochi in Russia.
The new non-stop flights will connect Sharjah International Airport to Sochi International Airport with a frequency of three flights per week starting from 27th June 2025.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, "This new connection reflects our commitment to providing customers with more travel options and contributing to the growth of tourism and trade between the two countries. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard this exciting new service.
”
Sochi becomes the sixth Russian city served by the airline directly from Sharjah, after Moscow, Kazan, Samara, Ufa, and Yekaterinburg. The airline also provides non-stop services from its operating hubs in the United Arab Emirates, including flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Moscow, as well as between Abu Dhabi and Yekaterinburg.
This expansion underscores Air Arabia’s commitment to strengthening connectivity between the UAE and Russia, fostering tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between the two nations.
Recent Stories
Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging pane ..
Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in ..
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineerin ..
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories
NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights
Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup
‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch next Saturday
XRG named as Co-Title Partner, Official Energy Partner of UAE Team Emirates
Ajman Crown Prince receives Ambassador of Türkiye
ADNOC Drilling, SLB, Patterson-UTI close Turnwell joint venture
More Stories From Middle East
-
ADGM to launch Mobile App for All-In-One business, lifestyle experience2 minutes ago
-
Pope Francis commends efforts of Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's judging panel2 minutes ago
-
National Experts Programme equips 86 Emiratis in 5 years2 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi hosts workshop on sustainable investment in digital transformation in Arab region2 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting3 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Engineering & Technology3 minutes ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on National Day3 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlists for 3 categories3 minutes ago
-
NHRI hosts panel discussion on promotion, protection of human rights3 minutes ago
-
Pachuca to face Real Madrid in FIFA Intercontinental Cup3 minutes ago
-
‘Abu Al Abyad’ Dhow Sailing Race to launch next Saturday4 minutes ago
-
XRG named as Co-Title Partner, Official Energy Partner of UAE Team Emirates4 minutes ago