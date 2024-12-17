Open Menu

Air Arabia Adds Sochi To Its Growing Network In Russia

Published December 17, 2024

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) Air Arabia has announced the launch of its new route between Sharjah and Sochi in Russia.

The new non-stop flights will connect Sharjah International Airport to Sochi International Airport with a frequency of three flights per week starting from 27th June 2025.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, "This new connection reflects our commitment to providing customers with more travel options and contributing to the growth of tourism and trade between the two countries. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard this exciting new service.

Sochi becomes the sixth Russian city served by the airline directly from Sharjah, after Moscow, Kazan, Samara, Ufa, and Yekaterinburg. The airline also provides non-stop services from its operating hubs in the United Arab Emirates, including flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Moscow, as well as between Abu Dhabi and Yekaterinburg.

This expansion underscores Air Arabia’s commitment to strengthening connectivity between the UAE and Russia, fostering tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between the two nations.

