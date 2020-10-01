UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Arabia Announces Direct Flight To Tashkent From Sharjah

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:15 PM

Air Arabia announces direct flight to Tashkent from Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) Air Arabia, the middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of a new direct flight from Sharjah to Tashkent, Uzbekistan capital city, starting November 4th, 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Tashkent by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Tashkent is known for its numerous fountains, pleasant parks, many museums and its mix of modern and Soviet-era architecture.

Related Topics

Africa Sharjah Tashkent Uzbekistan Middle East November 2020 From

Recent Stories

Relations between UAE, China based on respect, mut ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah CP inaugurates SCC’s second ordinary ses ..

1 minute ago

Banning electronic media can’t silence anyone, s ..

9 minutes ago

OPPO Set to Debut the sleekest smartphone, OPPO F1 ..

13 minutes ago

MoF participates in high-level G20 virtual forum, ..

16 minutes ago

Hot,dry weather likely to persists in most parts d ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.