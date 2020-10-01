Air Arabia announces direct flight to Tashkent from Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) Air Arabia, the middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of a new direct flight from Sharjah to Tashkent, Uzbekistan capital city, starting November 4th, 2020.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Tashkent by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Tashkent is known for its numerous fountains, pleasant parks, many museums and its mix of modern and Soviet-era architecture.