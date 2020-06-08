UrduPoint.com
Air Arabia Announces New Repatriation Flights To Egypt

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to Egypt

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2020) Air Arabia has announced that it will operate new outbound only repatriation flights from Sharjah to Egypt to allow Egyptian nationals now in the UAE to return home.

The special flights will operate from Sharjah International Airport to Cairo International Airport and Borg El Arab International Airport, Alexandria, from 11th to 16th June, 2020.

Flights are available for booking on the website or by contacting the Air Arabia call centre on 06 5580000 or a travel agent.

Air Arabia is committed to supporting requests to operate repatriation and cargo flights and working closely with UAE authorities in this regard.

