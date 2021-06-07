Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) Air Arabia has announced the introduction of a new service to Phuket, Thailand, with direct flights from Sharjah International Airport starting on 2nd July, 2021. Air Arabia is the first low-cost carrier in the region to launch a direct route to Phuket.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has confirmed that travelers who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 from low-risk countries will be allowed to fly direct to the popular holiday destination without having to quarantine from 1st July. Visitors will only need to stay in the area they landed for seven days before they can visit other destinations in the country.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Phuket by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.