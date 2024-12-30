Open Menu

Air Arabia Inaugurates Latest Route Between Ras Al Khaimah, Tashkent

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Air Arabia inaugurates latest route between Ras Al Khaimah, Tashkent

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) Air Arabia, the middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), celebrated the launch of its latest route from Ras Al Khaimah to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The new service marks a new milestone in the airline’s continued expansion and contribution to the growth of the tourism sector in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The new non-stop service connects Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport with weekly flights every Friday, providing passengers with convenient, reliable, and affordable travel options.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “We are glad to start our direct flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Tashkent, further expanding Air Arabia’s network and reach. This new route underscores our commitment to providing travellers with greater connectivity and value-for-money travel options while supporting the continued growth of Ras Al Khaimah’s tourism sector.”

Related Topics

Africa Tashkent Uzbekistan Middle East From Airport

Recent Stories

Air Arabia inaugurates latest route between Ras Al ..

Air Arabia inaugurates latest route between Ras Al Khaimah, Tashkent

2 minutes ago
 MDCAT retake exam conducted at 27 centers

MDCAT retake exam conducted at 27 centers

45 minutes ago
 Revenue Court held in Abbottabad to address citize ..

Revenue Court held in Abbottabad to address citizens' issues

45 minutes ago
 Main draw matches of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis ..

Main draw matches of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Tennis C'ships on Tuesday

44 minutes ago
 More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

More than 70 killed in Ethiopia road accident

45 minutes ago
 Rajab moon will be visible on Wednesday’s evenin ..

Rajab moon will be visible on Wednesday’s evening

52 minutes ago
SAU hosts int'l conference on CPEC energy, socio-e ..

SAU hosts int'l conference on CPEC energy, socio-economic transformations

49 minutes ago
 Sindh's under-16 winter coaching camp concludes

Sindh's under-16 winter coaching camp concludes

49 minutes ago
 The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews ..

The Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi reviews steps for price control, reso ..

49 minutes ago
 DPM for all out efforts to make aviation profitabl ..

DPM for all out efforts to make aviation profitable industry

49 minutes ago
 KP Advisor for action against illegal parking

KP Advisor for action against illegal parking

49 minutes ago
 Govt trying to ensure provision of facilities to p ..

Govt trying to ensure provision of facilities to people on their doorsteps: Shak ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East